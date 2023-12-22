Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Partners With Leading Florida Boat Rental In Win-Win-Win Expansion

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



VMAR is expanding its clean-energy boating solution with the opening of a boat-rental location in Florida

The partnership with Blue Water Boat Rentals calls for the launch of an e-boat rental operation in Riviera Beach The location will offer year-round services, providing uninterrupted fleet and prototype operations

In a world focused on sustainability and clean energy,

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR)

is making a difference on the water. A global leader in the electric recreational boating industry, Vision Marine is pioneering the clean-energy transition in the marine space. Most recently, the company expanded its clean-energy boating solution with the opening of a boat-rental location in Florida.

Vision Marine, which develops and offers 100% electric boats, outboard motors and technology, has partnered with Blue Water Boat Rental in Riviera Beach, Florida ( ). Blue Water Boat Rental is a leader in internal combustion engine boat rentals, and this collaboration with...

