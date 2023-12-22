420 With CNW - Federal Survey Reaffirms State-Level Cannabis Legalization Hasn't Changed Teen Use Patterns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new survey has determined that the use of marijuana in teens

hasn't increased

even as more states legalize the drug's use across the country. The survey was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan. It determined that rates of past-year marijuana use remained stable for all grades that took part in the survey, even as more cannabis markets opened and expanded for adults countrywide.

During a webinar last week, NIDA's chief of epidemiological research Marsha Lopez stated that no significant increases had been observed with no...

