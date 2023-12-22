Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Adds To Impressive 2023 Winning Streak With Contrapest(R) Registration In Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SenesTech, a rodent fertility control innovator, just announced that its ContraPest(R) line of products is now registered for sale and immediate use in Puerto Rico

Entry into Puerto Rico allows the company to tap into this lucrative market while also offering a viable solution to a problem that has posed a considerable threat to the island

Fertility control works by fixing the root cause of the problem- rats' incredible rate of reproduction Discussions are underway a large agricultural firm in the region to be the lead customer, opening the company up to new opportunities in the region

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , a rodent fertility control expert and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, just announced that its ContraPest(R) line of products are now registered for sale and immediate use in Puerto Rico. This adds to the company's winning streak for the 2023 calendar year, having just recently launched its Evolve(TM) Soft Bait product at Ace Hardware franchise locations in California and closing a public offering that resulted in gross proceeds of $5 million ( ), quintupling its market cap.

Since its inception in 2004, SenesTech has been committed to its mission to improve the health of our world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control. It has also been guided by the vision to lead responsible and innovative solutions for a better world, embodying five central...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SNES are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN