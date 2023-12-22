Investornewsbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF), Completes Fraser Valley Biogas Expansion In Company 'Milestone'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, has completed its Fraser Valley Biogas expansion as well as the delivery of first gas injection. According to the announcement, EverGen acquired Fraser Valley Biogas in 2021, which was British Columbia's first RNG facility; the facility has been digesting manure and off-farm organics since 2011. The announcement noted that EverGen has delivered Fraser Valley Biogas's original intended design while also positioning itself as a leader in RNG production. With the expansion now complete, Fraser Valley Biogas is ready to enter a ramp-up phase to reach its full design capacity, with projections indicating double the previous output, which would result in the production of 160,000 gigajoules of RNG annually. The combination of the facility's original design and EverGen's management and operations team demonstrates the company's“capacity and capability” to execute these types of RNG projects across the platform.“With the successful completion of the Fraser Valley Biogas expansion and the delivery of first gas, we continue to fulfill our commitment to advance renewable energy solutions in Canada,” said EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann in the press release.“I am proud of what our team achieved in delivering this significant milestone for the company.”

To view the full press release, visit



About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EVGIF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN