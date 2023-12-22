Investornewsbreaks Lqwd Fintech Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) Plans A Nonbrokered Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) LQwD Fintech (TSX.V: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) , a Bitcoin Lightning Network service provider, has announced intentions to complete a nonbrokered private placement. The placement is comprised of up to 1,625,000 company units at $0.40

per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of up to

$650,000. According to the announcement, each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.60

per share up to 24 months after the closing date of the private placement. According to the announcement, the company anticipates using net proceeds from the placement to expand its Lightning Network business and for general working capital purposes; the funds may be used for other uses as well. The closing of the placement is conditional on certain conditions being met, including all necessary regulatory approvals being obtained.

About LQwD Fintech Corp.

LQwD is a Lightning Network service provider (“LSP”) focused on developing payment infrastructure and solutions accelerating the global megatrend of Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network. LQwD also owns Bitcoin that is used as an operating asset establishing nodes and payment channels on the Lightning Network. For more information, please visit

.

