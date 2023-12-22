Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Reports On Litigation Filed In US District Court Against Capybara Research

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, is reporting on a newly filed lawsuit against Capybara Research. According to the announcement, the company has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Capybara Research; the lawsuit was filed Dec. 20, 2023.

A short-selling research company created in July 2023, Capybara Research creates“short reports” on publicly traded companies and publishes those reports anonymously to its Twitter account and website. Capybara Research“frequently posts inaccurate and misleading information with the intention to antagonize our retail investment community and embarrass the company,” the announcement stated.

Knightscope earlier reported that it has retained dilution funder combatant Mark R. Basile, Esq, and his Securities and RICO litigation firm to assist in investigating and prosecuting claims in defense of the company and its retail investors. The company has reported that after weeks of work by legal counsel combined with third-party cooperation, attorneys have identified the person responsible for the malicious report on Knightscope and are taking all steps necessary to prosecute all responsible parties.

“We are committed to legally pursuing all short and distort campaigns against the company as well as all media outlets that irresponsibly reported the false, misleading and defaming Capybara Report,” said Knightscope chair and CEO William Santana Li in the press release.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

