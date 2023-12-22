14 Killed, 25 Wounded In Mass Shooting At Prague University

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 14 people have been killed and 25 others wounded in a mass shooting at a university in Prague of Czech Republic, a media report said on Friday.

The shooting happened on Thursday at the Charles University's Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge, Al-Jazeera reported.

Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said that 14 people were killed and 25 injured, revising an earlier figure of 15 people killed and 24 wounded.

Police say the 24-year-old gunman was also“eliminated” following the shooting at Charles University in the historic centre of the capital, BBC reported.

Images showed the man, named by local media as David Kozak, taking aim with a black rifle on the campus, which is located near the tourist hotspot of the Czech capital's Old Town, according to The Telegraph.

The Czech Republic has declared a day of mourning after the deadliest shootings of its kind in the country's history.

