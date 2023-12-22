Egyptian Startups Take Center Stage At Mindsalike Media Brunch

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amidst the ongoing COP28 discussions on climate action, Mindsalike Media Brunch, in partnership with Vantage Communications, hosted a pivotal event last Sunday, December 17th, at Founders Spaces. The gathering shone a spotlight on Egyptian startups leading the charge in sustainability and environmental advancements in the region.

With the lush garden of Founders Spaces as the backdrop, the brunch brought together industry pioneers, media representatives, and sustainability enthusiasts for an insightful morning. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with exceptional leaders and companies dedicated to creating a positive impact, gaining valuable insights into innovative solutions and collaborative possibilities for a greener future.

Among the featured startups was Climate Resilience Fund, an African impact VC fund spearheaded by veteran angel investor and marine biologist Hossam Allam. The fund's focus on early-stage sustainable agriculture and nature economy startups aims to revolutionize agri-foodtech in Africa. E Tadweer, Egypt's first national digital platform for electronic waste recycling, also took center stage. Led by carbon consultant Karim Dabbous, the platform empowers the supply chain in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and offers a convenient way for customers to drop off electronic devices for responsible recycling.

Karm Solar, Egypt's largest private solar utility company, showcased its commitment to providing innovative solar solutions for on-grid and off-grid applications. COO Ibrahim Metawie, with a decade of experience at KarmSolar, shared insights into the company's success in delivering cost-competitive solar energy solutions that rival fossil fuels. Geocycle, a global leader in sustainable waste management, highlighted its mission to minimize landfill and incineration. General Manager Adham Elmahdy, with over 18 years of experience, emphasized the company's commitment to transforming waste into a valuable resource for the circular economy, reducing the environmental footprint of the cement industry.

Rounding out the diverse group of featured startups was Mobikya, an award-winning design studio specializing in upcycled tire furniture, jewelry, and other eco-friendly products. Founder Ibrahim Abougendy, an architect and eco-designer, showcased the studio's creative approach to transforming waste materials into stylish and sustainable products.

The Mindsalike Media Brunch served as a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders dedicated to a greener future. The insightful discussions, engaging presentations, and vibrant atmosphere left attendees inspired and empowered to contribute to a more sustainable Egypt and beyond. As COP28 continues to drive global conversations on climate action, the innovative spirit and solutions showcased at the event offer a glimpse into a future where Egyptian startups play a leading role in shaping a more sustainable world.