More Tech Firms See Qatar As Hub To The Region

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has been attracting global innovative companies seeking to tap the region by expanding their operations in the country, according to the director of the Digital Innovation Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

According to Eman al-Kuwari, the influx of international companies through the Tasmu Accelerator will also benefit entrepreneurs, startups, and tech founders in Qatar in terms of potential collaboration, thus enhancing the Qatari economy.

Only recently, the Tasmu Accelerator, a flagship programme of the MCIT, was able to attract over 540 applicants from 78 countries for its inaugural cohort, al-Kuwari said. She noted that after a stringent selection process, 25 startups participated in the programme's six-month acceleration phase.

“These graduates from the programme's first cohort have set the bar high, so we anticipate that the next applicants have very high profiles,” al-Kuwari told Gulf Times. Following the conclusion of programme's 2023 cycle, the Tasmu Accelerator has announced the opening of the early registration phase for the 2024 cohort.

In an earlier statement, Reem al-Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, emphasised that the Tasmu Accelerator is set to drive Qatar's digital economy forward and help position the country as a leader in the global tech industry by providing an all-inclusive, supportive ecosystem for global and local tech startups.

This was reiterated by al-Kuwari, who said the Tasmu Accelerator is a smart country programme, which is focusing on entrepreneurs establishing their startups here. It is also geared to support the growth of these companies, she also said.

Al-Kuwari pointed out that Qatar has successfully established itself as a tech hub, citing the country's hosting of the Web Summit in 2024. She noted that startups establishing themselves here will benefit from the country's strategic location, ease of doing business, and a wide range of complementary programmes.

Backed by a 10-year road map, al-Kuwari emphasised that the Tasmu Accelerator is aligned with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and aims to strengthen the Qatari economy, enhance private sector competitiveness, and broaden the country's revenue streams by introducing 80 innovative solutions to the local market and generating 800 job opportunities.

During the previously held Tasmu Accelerator 2023 Demo Day, the ministry recognised Albert Health, Direk, and Fleetroot for their groundbreaking solutions. The three startups stood out from the accelerator's healthcare, environment, and logistics tracks, respectively. Each startup received a QR200,000 cash boost from their respective Track Champions to further grow and scale their businesses, all while maintaining 100% equity.

The event took place following the inauguration of the Tasmu Accelerator Hub at Ooredoo HQ2, which was officiated by HE the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai.

Designed to nurture startups, the dedicated workspace will welcome graduates of the 2023 cohort. This strategic positioning will provide them with invaluable local market insights, and industry expertise, as well as facilitate their successful entry and growth into the Qatari market.

