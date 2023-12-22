'Qatar Has Promising Future As Premier Cruise Destination'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's tourism sector receives a major boost, with Captain Asen Gyurov from the Norwegian Dawn cruise ship lauding the nation's promising future as a premier cruise destination.

“We are very impressed, and this is one of the best ports so far that we had in our destinations. I strongly believe Qatar is developing in the right direction, and we, as a company, are looking forward to coming back here,” Captain Gyurov told Gulf Times on the sidelines of its maiden voyage to Qatar.

Speaking on behalf of the officers and crew of Norwegian Cruise Line, Captain Gyurov conveyed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality received during the ship's arrival at Doha Port on Wednesday.

Norwegian Dawn made its historic first-time arrival at Doha Port with 2,340 passengers, marking a significant milestone for the renowned Norwegian Cruise Line and the wider Gulf region. The vessel, operated by a crew of 1,032 members, is one of the ships visiting Qatar during the new cruise season, scheduled to run until April 2024.

According to Qatar Tourism, this season is poised to be the country's largest cruise season to date, with an anticipated 81 cruise calls and approximately 350,000 passengers. Doha Port, with its state-of-the-art facilities, is well-equipped to handle the increasing number of visitors, particularly during the cruise season.

Captain Gyurov expressed confidence in a potential surge in passengers from Qatar traveling to different destinations in the region.

Doha Port's Grand Cruise Terminal features a large aquarium and digital interactive panels for educational entertainment. It also houses an art gallery and a spacious open-air rooftop terrace, enhancing the overall cruise experience.

According to Visit Qatar, the Doha Port is not just a gateway to cruise adventures but also a cultural hub. The Mina District, home to popular attractions like Box Park and The Museum of Islamic Art, has been transformed into an open gallery. An initiative, part of Qatar Museums' World Wide Walls international mural programme, showcases murals at MIna District painted by artists from Qatar, neighboring GCC nations, and other countries in other regions.

Visit Qatar noted that visitors, especially cruise passengers, can explore what is described as the“Santorini of the Middle East”, a charming neighbourhood with cobblestone streets, pastel-coloured buildings, 50 cafes and restaurants, 100 shops, 150 hotel apartments, and a vibrant fish market. The Doha Port has become a must-visit destination, offering a perfect blend of maritime adventure and cultural exploration.

