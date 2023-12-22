Bajrang Punia Writes To PM Modi After Brij Bhushan's Aide Becomes WFI Chief, Says 'Returning Padma Shri'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A day after Sakshi Malik announced to end her career after Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh won Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief elections, Bajrang Punia announced to return his Padma Shri award.“I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to say. This is my statement,” Olympic medallist wrote on X on Friday announcement has come after Brij Bhushan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh won the the WFI President elections on Thursday. After the announcement of WFI result, Bajrang Punia had said that they wanted justice from the government, but that has not happened also said that now a close partner of Brij Bhushan Singh has become the president of WFI, and later“Brij Bhushan will also get a clean chit from the investigation”.After the announcement of the results, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh addressed a press conference in which Sakshee Malikkh announced to quit wrestling saying“she will leave the sport if people associated with Brij Bhushan will continue to work in WFI.”On Thursday, Sanjay Singh was elected the president of the Wrestling Federation of India with a huge margin.
\"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat,\" Malik said in the press conference disappointment on the result of WFI election, Commonwealth gold medallist Vinesh Phogat said, \"It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief? We are still fighting.”She also said that the future of wrestling is dark and all the efforts made to make wrestling a safe space for women went in vain after the Sanjay Singh won the WFI elections.
