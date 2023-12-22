Food Price Spikes May Return: MPC

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting committee expressed concerns about a possible resurgence in food inflation ahead, minutes of the panel's 6-8 December meeting showed. The unease prompted the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) six members to keep interest rates steady in a unanimous decision.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.