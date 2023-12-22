Sebi Pitches Instant Equity Settlements

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India took a step a closer to instant settlements in share trading on Friday, with the stock market regulator proposing it as an option in addition to the existing Transaction+1 (T+1) settlement cycle.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.