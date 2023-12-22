               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sebi Pitches Instant Equity Settlements


12/22/2023 2:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India took a step a closer to instant settlements in share trading on Friday, with the stock market regulator proposing it as an option in addition to the existing Transaction+1 (T+1) settlement cycle.

