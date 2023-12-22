Fpis' Monthly Investments Hit 3-Yr High In Dec

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows in December hit the highest in any month in the past three years, signalling the rising heft of the Indian stock market among global peers. With four more trading sessions left in the year, December 2023 could potentially set a monthly record for FPI buying.

