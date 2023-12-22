NFRA Flags Gaps In Statutory Audits Done By Top Audit Firms

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "NEW DELHI: India's audit regulator on Friday pointed to gaps and inadequacies in procedures followed and documentation of statutory audits done by top audit firms. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) issued its report after inspections at BSR & Co. LLP, Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, and SRBC & Co. LLP.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.