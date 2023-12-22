               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NFRA Flags Gaps In Statutory Audits Done By Top Audit Firms


12/22/2023 2:01:27 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "NEW DELHI: India's audit regulator on Friday pointed to gaps and inadequacies in procedures followed and documentation of statutory audits done by top audit firms. The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) issued its report after inspections at BSR & Co. LLP, Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, and SRBC & Co. LLP.

