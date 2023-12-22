The Picoway® Treatment Now Available At Central Valley Medical Aesthetics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PicoWay® now available at Central Valley Medical Aesthetics

Central Valley Medical Aesthetics is the only clinic in Visalia with this innovative treatment technology

- Dr. Alex LechtmanVISALIA, CALIFORMIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Central Valley Medical Aesthetics is proud to announce that they now offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Central Valley Medical Aesthetics is the first clinic in Visalia to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions."I am so excited to be the first in the Visalia area to bring the PicoWay® system to our patients. I have to say the PicoWay® is a major step forward in treating skin imperfections,” said Dr. Alex Lechtman, expert plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Central Valley Medical Aesthetics.“As soon as this device became available, I knew I had to have it for our office,” said Brianne Simoes, RN , Owner.The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Central Valley Medical Aesthetics, visit or call 559-409-2048.About Central Valley Medical AestheticsYour skin is the largest organ of your body, and it deserves expert care. Trust your mind and body to the care of Central Valley Medical Aesthetics, an experienced team of aestheticians and board-certified doctors. They match their extensive experience and knowledge of treatment options to your current skin condition, health needs, and body image goals, creating a customized plan to achieve the best and safest results possible. Each one of their clients receives the same level of care they'd give to a loved one, marked by reassurance, precision, and personal attention.Their expert plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Alex Lechtman, is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is backed by several honors and awards. After graduating from UC San Diego Medical School in 1991 and completing general and plastic surgery residencies at UC Davis Medical Center, he has cultivated a prolific career in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. He's been awarded Outstanding Chief Resident, the Plastic Surgery Education Foundation Scholarship Award, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society Outstanding Teacher award, among others.

