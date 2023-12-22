Nextmune Strengthens Portfolio And Commitment To Veterinary Dermatology With Acquisition Of Vetbiotek

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Megan Spencer, Country Manager for the United StatesPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nextmune , a leading global specialty pharma company dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of companion animals, proudly announces its acquisition of VetBiotek, a pioneering force in innovative solutions for veterinary health. This strategic move underscores Nextmune's commitment to advancing dermatological care for pets and reinforces its position as a key player in the industry.Founded in October 2014 by Tom Bell, VetBiotek swiftly gained recognition for its cutting-edge MicroSilver BGTM️ formulations tailored to combat biofilm and bacterial growth. These formulations not only support antibiotic stewardship, but also alleviate antibiotic resistance. With a focus on skin health, VetBiotek's products utilize Ceramide III to restore the lipid barrier gently, ensuring the well-being of pets."VetBiotek is confident that joining the Nextmune family will expedite and enhance the growth of the brands, giving pet parents and veterinary clinics continued access to proprietary topical Dermatological formulations containing MicroSilver and Ceramide III,” said Tom Bell, Founder of VetBiotek.”Nextmune's science-driven approach is a perfect fit for VetBiotek's innovative solutions.”​​MicroSilver BGTM️ is a trademark of Bio-Gate AG.Nextmune, renowned for its science-driven approach, operates as a global leader in specialized care and nutrition for dogs, cats, and horses, primarily centered on allergy and dermatology solutions. Their comprehensive product range, spanning diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription offerings is available in over 70 countries, serving both veterinary professionals and pet owners worldwide.“The addition of Vetbiotek's unique product line to our dermatological portfolio is exciting. We will continue to provide these innovative products and look forward to improving supply and access to the MicroSilver lines,” said Megan Spencer, Country Manager for the United States.“Our dedicated sales team and industry partners will be a great support in these efforts.”Post-acquisition, Nextmune aims to improve the production and distribution of VetBiotek's esteemed dermatological products. Veterinary clinics and distributors will seamlessly access these products through Nextmune, benefitting from enhanced inventory production and streamlined shipping processes.To optimize the product portfolio's market presence, Nextmune will initiate a comprehensive packaging update over the next 12 months. Additionally, the company is committed to exploring advanced formulations, ensuring optimal performance and efficacy of VetBiotek's offerings.For inquiries regarding product purchases or further information, please contact ....About Nextmune:Nextmune is a science-driven global specialty pharma company dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of dogs, cats, and horses. With a focus on allergy and dermatology, Nextmune's comprehensive product range spans diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription offerings, available in over 70 countries. Driven by innovation and a passion for improving animal health, Nextmune continues to lead the way in specialized care and nutrition.

