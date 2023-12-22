Tamil Nadu Rain Havoc: 31 Lives Lost, Centre's Rs 900 Crore Aid To State, Confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of relentless rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (December 22) relayed distressing news, revealing that 31 lives have been lost across four districts due to the bad weather conditions. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Sitharaman shared that the Central government has promptly disbursed Rs 900 crore in two phases, earmarked for immediate use within this fiscal year, to aid Tamil Nadu's recovery endeavors.

Highlighting the proactive measures, the finance minister mentioned the cutting-edge infrastructure at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. The centre, equipped with advanced technology, including three dopplers, accurately forecasted the heavy rainfall on December 12, specifically predicting downpours in Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin on December 17.

However, Sitharaman criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's absence during the crisis, citing his presence in Delhi with the INDIA alliance amid the state's catastrophic situation.

In response to the calamity, Stalin announced flood relief measures, offering Rs 6,000 to individuals severely impacted by the heavy rains in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Additionally, affected families in Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts were allocated Rs 1,000 each.

The aftermath of the torrential downpour left sections of Thoothukudi district inaccessible, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to collaborate with the district administration in delivering aid to the stranded populace.

Beyond Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts also grappled with heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18, resulting in severe flooding and further exacerbating the crisis.