'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Stands By Ranbir Advising Rashmika Against Remarrying; Slams 'Pseudo Feminists'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, "Animal," has become a hot topic this year, drawing attention for its success at the box office and stirring some controversy, a signature move by the filmmaker. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, the movie has caught the audience's eye, but it's also sparked discussions due to a scene where Ranbir's character asks Rashmika's character not to remarry if he were to pass away.

In response to the critics calling out this scene Sandeep Vanga has defended it, mentioning the true intentions of Ranbir Kapoor's character in that scenario.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said, "In relationships, most of the time, you're done. Multiple partners could be a habit. Once you're with one person, the share of love with that one person, you are done for life. That could be the exchange between Geetanjali and Ranvijay. And knowing the psyche of Geetanjali, there are so many things in a relationship that are unsaid, so he must have felt that she can't make it with anybody else, so she'd better remain single."

He further added

“He doesn't want his kids to be seeing Geetanjali with another father. It has nothing to do with a generalised feeling, it's purely personal. The pseudo-feminists looked at it and said, 'Oh, so he can sleep with another woman, but she can't marry again'. I found it very funny,”

While Sandeep enjoys the triumph of "Animal," he's not resting on his laurels and already has more projects in the pipeline. His next film, "Spirit," features Prabhas in a prominent role. Additionally, he's working on an untitled project with Allu Arjun. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling continues to resonate, ensuring his influence in the film industry endures.

"Animal" made its theatrical debut earlier this month, and despite the debates surrounding it, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially announced his intention to extend the narrative with a sequel titled "Animal Park."

