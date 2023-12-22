Want To Get Free Fuel For A Month? Gear Up To Ride THIS Motorcycle; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new ad named "Keep Riding" in an attempt to encourage winter riding. As part of an effort to encourage new customers to travel more of the country, Jawa-Yezdi is now providing free fuel for the first month. This promotion ends on December 31, 2023, and it may only be used to the purchase of a brand-new Yezdi Roadster or Jawa 42.

The business is giving a free petrol deal to all clients who reserve and take delivery of certain Yezdi Roadster and Jawa 42 models by the end of this month. Additionally, the company is awarding extra incentives worth up to Rs 30,000 as part of the "Keep Riding" promotion.

This deal also includes a free four-year or 50,000-kilometre extended warranty, a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and a 50% discount on certain touring and riding equipment.

Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Bank and Jawa-Yezdi have teamed to create exclusive low-interest programmes with a Rs 1,888 starting point. These special offers and bonuses are only available at the nationwide motorbike maker's stores.

As we are about to start a new year, the new initiative is a fantastic chance to get rid of year-end stocks.

The offers should tempt those who want to buy a Jawa or Yezdi motorbike and might want to buy them quickly to take advantage of the finest discounts.

Customers are advised to check out the deals on the other motorcycles in the brand at the dealerships that are closest to them or that they prefer.

In retail outlets, Yezdi sells the Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure, while Jawa sells the 42, 42 Bobber, Perak, and Roadster. All prices are ex-showroom; the Yezdi Roadster costs Rs 2.09 lakh, while the Jawa 42 costs Rs 1.98 lakh.

Additionally, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is holding "Mega Service Camps" in a few different national locations, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chennai, and Calicut. Among the advantages offered by the service camp are a thorough motorbike health check-up, extended warranty offers, and exchange/buyback assessments.

