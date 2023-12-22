Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Eyebrows As She Shares Pictures In Blue Sequin Bodysuit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday,
Jacqueline Fernandez gave her fans a glimpse of the outfit that she wore in a performance in Dubai.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is cranking up the heat as she shared her new series of pictures on Instagram.
At a recent event in Dubai, the actress set fire to the stage and made a statement in a blue sequin bodysuit and fishnet stockings for her performance.
The outfit had blue
sequin with frills on the full-length sleeves and a deep plunging neckline. She ditched the accessories.
She was a sight to behold, flaunting her curves and toned legs and captioned the photographs on Instagram, "Thank you all for showing up at the #moonlightmusicfestival Dubai! Such a great energy, it was a pleasure to dance with you all!! Much love."
Jacqueline looked amazing in her outfit and finished her look with well-defined eye makeup and straight hair.
Her outfit was striking the perfect combination of elegance and grace and 'The Gentelman' actress looked hot as she posed.
