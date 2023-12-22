Barcelona Boy Genius Lamine Yamal's Stunning Goal In Friendly Sets Internet On Fire (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona is currently grappling with a less-than-ideal mood due to their recent performance struggles and Xavi Hernandez publicly addressing his players after their win against Almeria. The team seemed fatigued even in their friendly against America, where they suffered a 3-2 defeat, playing just a day after the Almeria match. Despite the challenges, the fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas were treated to a moment of brilliance.

The crowd turnout was less than inspiring, with only 30,000 fans present in Texas, a notable contrast to their summer tour, where over 100,000 supporters gathered for their clash with Real Madrid.

In a mere six minutes into the game, Lamine Yamal delivered a spectacular goal, offering a glimmer of hope for Barcelona's future.

While 16-year-old Yamal has been carefully managed by Xavi Hernandez, considering his age, he undeniably appears to be the most naturally gifted among their forwards this season. This was once again evident on Thursday night, even though the match was a friendly encounter.

