Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G To Launch In India On December 26; Here's What You Can Expect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G were unveiled in Vietnam on December 11. It is now known that the smartphones will debut in India. The two A-series phones' launch dates have been made public by Samsung. It is anticipated that the Vietnamese and Indian versions of both devices would have comparable specs. It is anticipated that they would come equipped with Super AMOLED screens, 5,000mAh batteries that allow 25W wired charging, and One UI 6.0, which is based on Android 14.



The Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G will debut in India on December 26 at 12:30 PM IST, the company said in a press release.







Also Read |

iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked, smartphone to launch in India in January 2024

The 50-megapixel triple camera system on the Indian version of the Galaxy A15 5G, which is expected to replace the Galaxy A14 5G, will enable Video Digital Image Stabilisation (VDIS), which is said to lessen blur and distortion in movies. Additionally, a variety of RAM and storage options will be available.



On the other hand, it is known that Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G will include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. According to the business, this phone will also include pre-installed AI-powered photo-editing tools. Samsung stated in a press release that a 5nm chipset will power the Galaxy A25 5G.



According to Samsung's press release, the Knox Security platform, which is "built at the chip level," will be available on the Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G. With the aid of features like Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey, and others, the platform is supposed to provide users with total control over their data. For improved data protection, Knox Vault chipsets will also be included in the phones.

Also Read |

Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

It is unknown how much the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G will cost in India. But in Vietnam, the Galaxy A15 5G is advertised at VND 62,90,000 (about Rs. 21,500), while the Galaxy A25 5G costs VND 65,90,000 (about Rs. 22,500). There are colour options available for both models in blue, light blue, yellow, and black.

