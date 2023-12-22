               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ishq Jaisa Kuch: 11 Hot Scenes Of Deepika Padukone-Hrithik's Song


12/22/2023 2:00:35 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many people have been drawn to scenes from the romance track in which Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are involved in a heated affair.

The forthcoming film Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan has piqued everyone's interest recently.

Many people have been drawn to glimpses of the romance tune, which features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a torrid affair.

Hrithik Roshan emerges from a pool, showing his chiselled figure and toned abs while holding a surfboard.

turns up the heat by striking a sexy beach posture and looking gorgeous.

Deepika and Hrithik were seen dancing on the beach and holding each other, radiating hot on-screen romance.

Hrithik Roshan looks hot in his chiselled figure and toned abs
Hrithik looks hot with unbuttoned shirts as well.

The video's caption was "Feel the love.".

Hrithik Roshan looks hot with unbuttoned shirts as well.

Deepika looks stunning in a black monokini, a sequined crop top combined with a little skirt, and a one-shoulder blue bodysuit in the song.

Their dance takes place against the backdrop of a beautiful ocean.

Fighter will be released in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day - January 25, 2024

