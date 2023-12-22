The Keepers To Making A Murderer:7 Best Crime Documentaries On Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you have a preference for crime thrillers, here's a list of 7 true crime documentaries available on Netflix, showcasing real-life incidents that will captivate your interest.

Cyclist Bryan Fogel's experiment to expose doping in sports takes an unexpected turn, uncovering a massive Russian state-sponsored doping scandal.

It is about the criminal world of extreme religious groups. Uncover the insidious nature of the fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

in this documentary.

In this documentary internet sleuths unite to track a sadistic killer who posted videos of animal cruelty, leading to a global manhunt.

Gripping true crime series following Steven Avery's controversial trials, raising questions about justice and the legal system.

This docuseries explore the unsolved murder of a nun, revealing a web of abuse and corruption within the Catholic Church and a relentless quest for truth.

It delves into the infamous case of the American student accused of murder in Italy, exploring the media frenzy and legal complexities.

It uncovers the USA Gymnastics scandal as survivors share their stories, exposing the abuse within the sport, and the pursuit of justice.