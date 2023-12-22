IND Vs SA: KL Rahul's Heartwarming Gestures For Sai Sudharsan Draws Huge Roar In Indian Dressing Room (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While Sanju Samson's exceptional performance in the third ODI grabbed attention, the introduction of young batter Sai Sudharsan to international cricket marked another positive development for the Indian team. KL Rahul achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, becoming only the second Indian captain, after Virat Kohli, to secure an ODI series victory against South Africa. India sealed the series 2-1 with a resounding 78-run win in the decider at Boland Park in Paarl. Sanju Samson stole the spotlight by smashing a maiden international century, scoring 108 runs with six fours and three sixes. Amid Samson's standout performance, the emergence of young talent Sai Sudharsan added to India's positive outcomes.

Sudharsan impressed with back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games and showcased his fielding prowess by taking a remarkable catch in the third ODI. For his impactful contributions, Sudharsan was honoured with the "Impact Fielder of the Series" award, a decision that was notably made by Captain KL Rahul.

The announcement triggered exuberant celebrations within the Indian dressing room. Ajay Ratra, India's fielding coach, shared insights into the decision-making process, acknowledging the outstanding catches made during the series. Despite KL Rahul's remarkable six catches, he graciously chose to bestow the award upon the deserving youngster, Sai Sudharsan.

On the same day, Rahul achieved another significant milestone by becoming the second wicketkeeper from India to amass 1,000 runs in ODI cricket within a calendar year. In 27 ODIs this year, Rahul accumulated 1,060 runs at an impressive average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 87.74. His accomplishment mirrors that of the legendary MS Dhoni, who achieved this feat 16 years ago.

