Amid Menstrual Leave Controversy, Union Minister Smriti Irani Opens Up About On-Set Miscarriage (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Minister Smriti Irani recently revealed her deeply personal experience of having a miscarriage while working on a TV show, countering a misconception about her purported ease during those challenging times. Her revelations come amidst a storm over her comments in Parliament regarding mandatory paid menstrual leaves for women in workplaces.

In a podcast hosted by journalist Smita Prakash, Irani clarified the misconceptions, shedding light on her challenging moments. She disclosed her struggle and said, "When this paid menstrual leave controversy started... I had a miscarriage on set. You know, I came back to work two-three days after giving birth."

'Hawa nikal gayi': Rahul Gandhi taunts BJP MPs for 'running away' during Parliament security breach

Irani emphasized the difficulties she faced, dispelling the notion that she had specialized privileges. Despite her circumstances, she returned to work swiftly but encountered hardships without facilities for her newborn. She recounted navigating the demanding shooting schedules while managing her baby's needs with minimal support.

Last week, the Minister faced backlash for her stance on mandatory menstrual leaves, asserting that menstruation isn't a hindrance but a natural part of life. She argued against limiting opportunities for women based on viewpoints of those unfamiliar with menstruation.

Excise policy case: Delhi Court rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Her comments in Parliament sparked a social media outrage, but her recent disclosure provides a personal context to the controversy, revealing the challenges she confronted during her time in the entertainment industry.