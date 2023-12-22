Israel Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Rocket Firing

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 23 (IANS) An Israeli soldier was killed and another grievously injured in rockets fired by Iran-backed Hezbollah rebels on Friday.

Israel has warned of serious consequences in Lebanon.

The deceased soldier is Sergeant Amit Hod Ziv (19), of the 188th Armored Brigade's 71st Battalion, hailing from Rosh Haayin.

Another soldier was seriously wounded by one of the rockets that hit a military position near Shtula.

The IDF in a statement on Friday said that nearly 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon at areas near the communities of Shomera and Shtula, close to the northern border of Israel.

