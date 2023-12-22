Mage Datatm Named As The Best Data Security Platform 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage DataTM

has been named as the Best Data Security Platform in the 2023 Software and Technology Awards by New World Report. This award acknowledges Mage Data's relentless dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and upholding data privacy in an increasingly complex data landscape.

The Software and Technology Awards, hosted by New World Report, annually recognizes the very best companies at the forefront of technological innovation across various industries. Now in its eighth year, the awards continue to acknowledge and celebrate the continued efforts of pace-setters and disruptors in the modern technology arena, as well as those who have sustained excellence and exhibited long term dedication to their commitment to development and advancement.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Data Security Platform in the 2023 Software and Technology Awards" said Padma Vemuri, Senior VP of Product & Design at Mage DataTM. "This recognition reaffirms our team's relentless efforts in delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of data security and privacy faced by enterprises around the world."

Mage Data's Data Security Platform offers unparalleled protection and reliability with its comprehensive suite of data security and privacy solutions designed to ensure compliance with stringent data protection regulations worldwide. Its sophisticated approach to sensitive data discovery and advanced anonymization capabilities has garnered widespread acclaim from both industry experts and customers alike.

"We are immensely proud and honored to receive the Best Data Security Platform 2023 award from New World Report" said Dinesh Kumar, Director of Marketing & Analytics at Mage DataTM. "This accolade reaffirms our resolve to continue innovating and setting new benchmarks in the realm of data security and privacy."

About Mage DataTM:

Mage DataTM is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage DataTM delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

About New World Report:

New World Report gives business leaders and managers insight into the most recent technological advancements by some of the world's most innovative companies. It also informs those companies about the advice, guidance, and services that are available to them that could really support their business. Senior managers are also kept informed of any recent transactions, regulatory changes, and the most recent news and advice from all over the world. New World Report is owned by AI Global Media, runs a number of award programmes and produces a specialized monthly newsletter.

