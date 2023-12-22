UPDATE – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Paycom Software, Inc. - PAYC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PAYC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Paycom and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On August 1, 2023, Paycom announced that its gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 declined from 84.2% to 83.2%. Paycom further projected revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2023 between $410 million to $412 million, below market expectations. On this news, the price of Paycom's stock price fell $70.92 per share, or 19.19%, to close at $298.59 per share on August 2, 2023.

Then, on October 31, 2023, Paycom disclosed that increased Beti adoption had been cannibalizing the one-off fees Paycom had previously been receiving for correcting payroll errors and that Paycom had been relying on those additional payroll correction fees to support its past outsized revenue growth.

On this news, the price of Paycom's stock price $94.08 per share, or 38.48%, to close at $150.37 per share on November 1, 2023.

