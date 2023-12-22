Midas Driving Forward Initiative Gives Back

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Midas of Tupelo, Oxford and Columbus presents the keys to a Ford Expedition to Lekata Word as part of the Midas Driving Forward program.

Midas of Tupelo, Oxford and Columbus awarded one lucky person with a SUV valued up to $15,000 today at the Tupelo Midas location at 3936 North Gloster Street.

TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Midas of Tupelo, Oxford and Columbus awarded one lucky person with a SUV valued up to $15,000 today at the Tupelo Midas location at 3936 North Gloster Street. Hundreds of nominations were received through the promotion to help a North Mississippi family in need.Midas Tupelo, Mississippi Store Manager Johnathan Parham said,“Anytime we can give back to the communities we serve, we are behind them 110 percent. We as a company are about doing the right thing and giving back.”Lekata Word, a teacher's assistant at Joyner Elementary School in Tupelo, won the SUV valued at $15,000 from the above-mentioned Midas locations in North Mississippi.Lekata notes,“Shopping with Midas is an easy choice for me. Any organization that works collaboratively with other groups to help build a healthier, safe and socially mobile community is one I can gladly support.”The idea came together last fall to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual Driving Forward campaign. Several local companies played a part in this community campaign. Special thanks to NAPA Auto Parts, Timmons Electric, Annette Tomlinson Photography, BNI United Professionals, Westside Hardware, Tidy Cow Cleaning Service and Dillion Project Management.CEO Jason Weatherford notes,“We are truly fortunate to have had the support of so many local car dealerships who made the“Driving Forward Together” contest possible. Their support and generosity are what makes our community so special. We are so excited for Lakata.Midas of Tupelo, Oxford and Columbus invest in many programs and initiatives and this year helped many North Mississippi residents.####About Midas:Midas Tupelo, Oxford and Columbus, Mississippi is an auto repair center found in three major cities in Northern Mississippi. We offer a wide range of services including brakes, oil changes, tires, engine maintenance, steering and exhaust repair. The centers have been supplying exceptional service, quality, and reliability since 1956. Our work is backed by the famous Midas Golden Guarantee. We are open from Monday to Saturday. You can also visit their website at to learn more about their services and promotions.For more information, contact J. Ronald Oswalt, Chief Marketing Officer at 662-269-1993 or 662-263-6396.

J. Ronald Oswalt

Midas of Tupelo, Oxford, Columbus

+1 6622691993

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

