Man Killed In Bihar's Munger, Body Flung From Flyover

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) A man was allegedly murdered and his body thrown off a flyover in Bihar's Munger district on Friday, police said.

The dead body was spotted by some passersby under Mirchi Talab flyover under Kotwali police station and they informed local police about the incident.

Preliminary investigation reveals that he was strangled by someone and then thrown from the flyover.

"The victim was identified as Raja Kumar, a resident of Laal Darwaja under Kotwali police station in Munger. He had sustained wounds on his head and other parts of the body. Dogs had also eaten part of his flesh as well. We have sent the dead body for the post-mortem examination. Actual reason of death will be ascertained after that," Kotwali SHO D.K. Pandey said.

Raja Kumar had a love marriage 8 months ago but his wife had left him.

He ran an eatery shop in Laal Darwaja and as Thursday night, he did not return home, his family members searched for him and his body was found under the flyover.

