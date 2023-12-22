Bizarre Twist: Delhi Temple Theft Exposes Accused's 'Killer' Past In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) A 22-year-old youth, who had killed a man by stabbing both his eyes and causing head injury on December 14 in West Bengal, was caught by a temple priest in Delhi while he was stealing his wallet, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Kismat Sheikh, a resident of Shahdara area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena, said that on Tuesday, the Geeta Colony police station received a PCR call regarding a theft.

The caller, Sandeep Shastri, told the police that at 4 a.m., he was woken up by noise to find that a youth was trying to steal his purse.

As he attempted to apprehend the thief, Shastri was attacked with a screwdriver. However, he managed to overpower the youth with the assistance of his staff member, Asheesh.

“The items recovered from the thief, Sheikh, included a purse with Rs 250 cash and an Aadhaar card, along with the screwdriver used in the crime,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, Sheikh exhibited desperate behaviour.

“During questioning, Sheikh revealed that he hailed from Murshidabad district in West Bengal and was addicted to drugs. He has a history of involvement in burglary, robbery, and snatching cases in Delhi and West Bengal,” the DCP said.

Two months ago, he was released on bail in a robbery case in West Bengal.

In a disturbing revelation, Sheikh also confessed to committing a brutal murder on December 14, when he killed a person named Jamshed Sheikh.

“This act was motivated by suspicion, as he believed Jamshed Sheikh was involved in the murder of his mother,” said the DCP.

“The police in Murshidabad district have been informed about the developments,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/arm