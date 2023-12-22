Dan Stratford And Brent “Zico” Ward New Owners Of Kick It Soccer Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Denver, CO – DBZ, LLC, managed by Dan Stratford and Brent“Zico” Ward, has officially acquired the Rocky Mountain and Midwest Regions of Kick It Soccer from Big Ticket Sports, LLC. The duo will continue to operate the business under the renowned Kick It Soccer 3v3 brand, with its headquarters remaining in the Denver metro area. From Denver they are providing tournaments in the surrounding states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas, and the Kansas City Metro area.

Kick It Soccer is the first grassroots small-sided soccer tournament tour in North America. Launched in 1990, Kick It has catered to soccer players of all skill-levels and produced some of the most recognized names in the sport including current and former professional players and stars of the US Women's and Men's National teams. Kick It's mission is simple: to provide every player a fun, rewarding, and educational platform to develop and practice the fundamental skills of soccer. The Kick It game is fast, features lots of touches, and promotes the basic technical skills needed to develop soccer players. For more information visit kickitsoccer .

Dan Stratford expressed his enthusiasm,“Zico and I are thrilled to join the Kick It 3v3 Soccer family. We're committed to fostering its growth across the US. 3v3 Soccer is not just about fun; it's a platform for skill development and competitive play. As pioneers in the 3v3 soccer tournament scene in the US, we aim to cater to players of all ages and abilities. Our efforts culminate each summer with the spectacular 3v3 tournament in Vail, CO, a significant contributor to local tourism revenue.”

Dan Cramer, founder of Kick It Soccer 3v3, commented on the acquisition,“We are delighted to welcome such seasoned leaders with extensive connections in the soccer community nationwide. We are confident that the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions are in excellent hands, allowing us to focus on expanding our 3v3 soccer and basketball leagues and tournaments in other US areas.”

About the New Owners:

Dan Stratford grew up playing soccer in the 70s in the Kansas CIty area. His soccer journey includes playing for Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Johnson County Community College, and the NPSL's Kansas City Attack. Dan was a club president and club coach in Kansas CIty through 1996, before moving to Colorado. Dan has been actively involved in coaching for multiple clubs in the Denver area, including his company Soccer Fit, LLC, offering specialized soccer clinics and camps. Dan raised his 5 kids in Colorado (Tyler, Madi, Eli, Eva & Juliet) and currently lives in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Brent“Zico” Ward, with his roots in Brazilian soccer, moved to Canada in 1984, and then the US where he played for Liberty College. After college, Zico's professional career took off. He was the #1 draft in 1993, drafted by both the Winnipeg Fury of the Canadian Soccer League and the Milwaukee Wave of the Major Indoor Soccer League. In 1994, he moved to Colorado, marking the beginning of his long-term commitment to coaching soccer in the Colorado area. Zico also owns Zico FC , which provides soccer training camps, clinics and private lessons. Zico lives with his wife Beth, and two children Becka and Jack in Arvada, CO. He coaches his children's teams and teaches at Faith Middle School.

About Big Ticket Sports

Founded and owned by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, Big Ticket Sports is dedicated to creating dynamic sports events and experiential events. Big Ticket Sports owns and operates the iconic Hoop It Up 3x3 basketball and Kick It Soccer 3v3 soccer as well as providing event activation for clients such as the NBA and its teams. For more information visit bigticketsportsllc .

