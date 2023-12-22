Global CSR Foundation Hosts Transformational Forums Addressing Critical Climate Challenges At COP 28 In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dynamic Q&A Session at the Green Sustainable Finance Forum at COP 28 Blue Zone

Distinguished Speakers at the Climate Crisis and Health of Women and the Girl Child: A Gender Perspective

Speakers from the 3rd Forum titled“Coming Together: An Inter-generational Approach for Climate Advocacy”

Global CSR Foundation, a leading advocate for corporate social responsibility, convened 3 influential forums focusing on climate change at COP 28 Blue Zone.

NEW YORK , NY, USA , December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global CSR Foundation, a leading advocate for corporate social responsibility, convened three influential forums focusing on pivotal climate-related themes during COP 28 in Blue Zone.The UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP 28) held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023, gathered over 90,000 global stakeholders, including heads of state, industry leaders, and civil society representatives. This momentous gathering provided an essential platform to recalibrate efforts towards achieving the Paris Agreement goals, fostering a collaborative push for effective climate action worldwide."Since 2018, the Global CSR Foundation has steadfastly forged global partnerships in pursuit of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Climate Change, SDG 13, is intricately intertwined with all 16 other goals, demanding immediate and concerted global action," remarked Jing Zhao Cesarone, CEO of the Global CSR Foundation.Green Sustainable Finance Forum: Empowering Global Financial EcosystemWith over 100 countries and regions committed to achieving carbon neutrality since the Paris Agreement, green sustainable finance emerges as a pivotal force in advancing the global economy, trade, technology, and international financial cooperation. Acknowledged as the lifeblood of the real economy, finance serves as a catalyst for economic development. Addressing climate challenges, climate investment, and green sustainable finance are imperative to realizing the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the 2030 Development Agenda.Distinguished speakers at the Green Sustainable Finance Forum included prominent figures such as Patrick Bolton, esteemed economist and chair professor at Imperial College; Chengyu Fu, Former Chairman of Sinopec and COP28 Advisory Committee Member; Nancy Cheung, Chief Sustainability Officer of KuCoin Exchange; Frederick Samama, Head of Strategic Development; Beatrice Weder di Mauro, Chairman of the Center for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and Professor of Economics at the Graduate School of International and Development in Geneva; and Gilbert Zeng, founding partner of Affirma Capital. Moderating the panel was Huang Haizhou, Vice President of China World Economics Association and Member of Hong Kong Financial Development Council.These experts, alongside professionals from finance, technology, and environmental protection fields, delved into climate change challenges, discussed actionable strategies and fostered collaboration opportunities.Notably, KuCoin delivered a keynote speech, and utilized the COP28 platform to deliberate on the role of digital assets in environmental protection and sustainable development, aiming to engage like-minded entities and individuals in corporate social responsibility initiatives.Climate Crisis and Health of Women and the Girl Child: A Gender PerspectiveClimate change is aptly termed a“threat multiplier”, meaning it escalates socio-economic and political tensions in fragile and conflict-affected settings, resulting in increased gender-based violence. The panel discussion adopted strategies through a gender lens, which may assist in providing a tangible framework to achieve the targets of Sustainable Development Goal #3 and the United Nations 2030 Development Agenda of“Leave No One Behind.”The keynote speakers included: H.E. Mellisa Santokhi Seenacherry, First Lady of the Republic of Suriname and H.E. Ann Davis, First Lady of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The panel was moderated by Dr. Padmini Murthy, Global Health Lead, American Medical Women's Association. Other speakers included: Dr. Hoda Al Khazmi, Assistant Professor, New York University Abu Dhabi; Dr. Shammah Al Memmari, Physician, Public Health Expert, U.A.E.; Dr. Bhavani Bijlani Rao, Dean, Schools of Social & Behavioural Sciences, Amrita University; Dr. Asrar Rashid, Chairman of Pediatric Services at NMC Royal, Khalifa City, U.A.E. and Jing Zhao Cesarone, CEO, Global CSR Foundation.Coming Together: An Inter-generational Approach for Climate AdvocacyThe discussion was held on December 3 and highlighted some of the innovative work in climate advocacy by youth and elders through an inter-generational approach. The knowledge and experiences of the speakers illustrated tangible actions at various levels that can be implemented for climate change. The discussion highlighted the importance of inter-generational efforts in promoting climate advocacy. The discussion emphasized the importance of inclusive approaches, shared the best practices in combating the effects of climate change and fostered partnerships amongst various stakeholders. The panel was moderated by Aishwarya Narasimhadevara, the advisor for the United Nations Department of Global Communications Civil Society Youth Representatives Steering Committee.The speakers included: Pascal Barollier, Chief Engagement & Information Officer, GAVI; Jing Zhao Cesarone, CEO, Global CSR Foundation; Juan Pablo Celis García, Programme Management Officer, United Nations Environment Programme; Keziah Gerosano, CEO, Dholakia Foundation; Olumide Idowu, International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI) Africa; Dr. Padmini Murthy-Professor, Global Health Lead, American Medical Women's Association; Xi (Carter) Qiu, Deputy Vice-President, G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance; Ashan Perera, Founder, The Road to Rights; and Sun Wei-CEO, Shenzhen Qianhai Yinghuan Investment Development Co., Ltd..“Be the change that you wish to see in the world”, said Mahatma Gandhi. The Global CSR Foundation's forums at COP28 in Dubai's Blue Zone fostered profound discussions on critical climate-related topics. Covering themes such as green sustainable finance, gender perspectives on climate crises, and inter-generational climate advocacy, these forums engaged global leaders and experts to drive actionable strategies aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. By emphasizing collaborative approaches and innovative solutions, the Foundation continues its commitment to advancing global climate action.

