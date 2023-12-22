ED Issues Fresh Summons To Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case For January

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

An ED source said that the agency has summoned Kejriwal to appear before it in first week of January.

The fresh summons came in the wake of Kejriwal skipping the second summons of the agency on December 21 after he left for a vipassana session for 10 days (December 19 to 30).

Kejriwal had hit back at the ED over the second summons to him dubbing it as illegal and politically motivated.

The AAP leader had till now skipped two summons of the ED – first on November 2 and second one on December 21 – in connection with the alleged excise policy money laundering case. The ED had already arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case earlier this year.

