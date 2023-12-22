Veradigm Sued For Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton For More Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Veradigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .



What is this all about?

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm disclosed that certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition had occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a misstatement of reported revenues during those periods. The misstatement caused revenue to be overstated by approximately $20 million from the third quarter of 2021 until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Shares of Veradigm stock dropped nearly 13% in intraday trading on March 1, 2023.

Then, on June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (ii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (iii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (v) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Veradigm, Inc. stock between February 26, 2021 and June 13, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 22, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at ... , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

