               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elections To 3 RS Seats From Delhi, 1 From Sikkim On Jan 19


12/22/2023 1:15:28 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Election Commission on Friday announced polling for four Rajya Sabha seats -- three from Delhi and one from Sikkim - would be held on January 19.

The six-year term of AAP members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta (all Delhi) ends on January 27 next year, while the term of Sikkim Democratic Front's Hishey Lachungpa will come to an end on February 23 next year.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the now scrapped excise policy money laundering case on October 4 and is currently in judicial custody.

--IANS

aks/vd

MENAFN22122023000231011071ID1107649312

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search