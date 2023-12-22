Salmar – Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morten Loktu primary insider and board member of SalMar ASA has 22.12.2023 purchased 1 000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 536,60 NOK per share.
After the transaction Morten Loktu owns 1 000 shares in the company.
Please see attached document in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act section 5-12.
Attachment
