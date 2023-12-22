Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Growth Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global veterinary orthopedic implants market has shown significant growth, expanding from $0.22 billion in 2022 to $0.24 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is projected to continue growing and reach $0.32 billion in 2027, sustaining a CAGR of 7.2%.

Key Players:

Major contributors to the veterinary orthopedic implants market include KYON Pharma Inc., Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc., BioMedtrix LLC., IMEX Veterinary Inc., Orthomed Ltd., Securos Surgical, B. Braun Vet Care, Bluesao, DePuy Synthes Vet, and MWI Veterinary Supply Co.

Increased Demand Due to Health Conditions:

The rise in the incidence of obesity and arthritis is a significant driver for the veterinary orthopedic implants market. Obesity and arthritis in pets lead to bone-related issues, including fractures, adversely impacting overall pet health and potentially shortening their lifespan. A report from Banfield Pet Hospital in the USA noted a 66% increase in osteoarthritis cases in dogs and a 150% increase in cats. Moreover, 52% of dogs and 41% of cats with osteoarthritis were found to be overweight or obese. This surge in health conditions drives the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants.

Investment in 3D Printing Techniques:

Companies in the veterinary orthopedic implants market are actively investing in 3D printing techniques for creating implants, bone models, and surgical guides. This innovative approach streamlines surgical procedures, reducing time and costs while eliminating engineering complexities. Langford Veterinary Services, in collaboration with CBM, a UK-based provider of veterinary services, has treated dogs with bone deformities using 3D printing. CBM produces 3D printed models of animal implants using titanium Ti6AI4V EL material, contributing to the growing trend of 3D printing in the veterinary orthopedic implants market.

Regional Market Dynamics:

In 2022, North America dominated the veterinary orthopedic implants market, with Western Europe following as the second-largest region. The comprehensive global coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Advanced Locking Plate System, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants, Total Elbow Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixations

2) By Animal: Dog, Cat, Other Animals

3) By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Surgical Centers

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2023from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary orthopedic implants market size, veterinary orthopedic implants market drivers and trends, veterinary orthopedic implants market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The veterinary orthopedic implants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

