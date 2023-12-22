Turn 2 Brewing Company Announces Distribution Sales With J.J. Taylor Companies After Expansion From MW Control Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Turn 2 Brewery, built by MW Control Solutions

SEBRING, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Turn 2 Brewing Company , the first production brewery in Sebring, FL, is delighted to announce its exciting new partnership with J.J. Taylor Companies for the distribution of its premium craft beers. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Turn 2 Brewing Company just two years after its establishment.Under the ownership of Herb Somers, Turn 2 Brewing Company has become a local favorite, captivating beer enthusiasts with its diverse offering of quality styles. Herb, who transformed his passion for homebrewing into a flourishing venture, expressed his gratitude to MW Control Solutions for supporting him from the beginning, "MW Control Solutions supplied and installed all our brewing equipment, and helped scale up our recipes onto their automation software. When we grew, they installed additional cellar tanks that gave us the capacity to contract brew for other breweries and launch our distribution sales. Their tech support has dialed in to help whenever I needed, and I can control the entire plant from my phone!" Herb commends MW Control Solutions, saying, "Anyone looking to start or expand should work with MW Control Solutions. We're planning to start distilling with them as well."MW Control Solutions, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Ocoee, FL, has established itself as an industry leader in the field of automation. Their control systems are used by Jameson and Bushmills in Ireland, and now craft breweries across the US market. Michael Wendling, Managing Director of MW Control Solutions, emphasized, "Brewing and distilling at any scale is about science, and we engineer that science into the process. It's exciting to see how we can help craft breweries like Turn 2 get started and succeed."Unique to each beer brewed, Turn 2 Brewing Company uses recipe-driven controls that ensure a digital level of consistency. Jacob Schmalzle, US Sales Director for MW Control Solutions, highlights the expansion, "We do everything we can do help our customers be successful. Turn 2 is a great example of how the right tools can help a homebrewer grow into a successful production brewery. Consistency is critical as a brewery expands, and it's exciting to see Turn 2 break into outside sales."In this exciting new phase, Turn 2 Brewing Company has entrusted J.J. Taylor Companies, a respected name in beer distribution, to handle their distribution sales. This partnership enables Turn 2 beers to be enjoyed at any establishments serving Miller Lite or other Miller Brewing Company products. Herb concluded, "We're encouraging all our loyal fans to request your favorite local bars, restaurants, and hotels to carry our beers and be a part of our growth!"Turn 2 Brewing4496 Tanglewood DriveSebring, Florida 33872Herb Somers803-710-BEER (2337)...

MW Control Solutions

MW Control Solutions

+1 407-668-0040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram