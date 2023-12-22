BTI Group OÜ Becomes Part Of IBM Partner Plus Network With Bbachain As Its Technological Weapon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Layer 1 Blockchain

BBACHAIN and IBM

Estonian Tech Innovator Elevates Layer 1 Blockchain, BBAChain, with Strategic IBM Partnership

- C. Trejo - CSO of BTI GroupTALLIN, ESTONIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BTI Group OÜ, an Estonian company in blockchain technology and a developer in decentralized and Web3 development, has made a significant stride in the blockchain industry with its flagship project, BBAChain. Today, the company proudly announced that BBAChain, its innovative Layer 1 blockchain , has officially joined the prestigious IBM Partner Plus Program.This landmark partnership marks a new chapter in BBAChain's journey, aligning it with one of the world's leading technology conglomerates. The inclusion in the IBM Partner Plus Program is not just a testament to BBAChain's technological prowess but also a recognition of its potential to redefine the blockchain landscape.The collaboration with IBM opens up a plethora of opportunities for BBAChain, enabling it to leverage IBM's extensive resources, expertise, and global network. This partnership is set to enhance BBAChain's infrastructure, bolster its security measures, and expand its capabilities, thereby enriching the overall user experience and fostering innovation within the blockchain ecosystem.BBAChain's journey to this point has been marked by relentless innovation and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge blockchain solutions. As a Layer 1 blockchain, BBAChain stands out for its scalability, security, and efficiency, making it an ideal platform for decentralized applications and services.Since its inception in October, BBAChain has experienced a meteoric rise, rapidly expanding its community and forging strategic partnerships. This dynamic growth has been reflected in the market, with the BBA coin witnessing an impressive 50% increase in value since the mainnet launch. The launch of the BBA crypto wallet further solidifies the company's commitment to providing comprehensive blockchain solutions.As 2024 approaches, BTI Group OÜ is gearing up to introduce pivotal components of its ecosystem - the BTI Exchange and BTI Swap. These additions are poised to significantly enhance the functionality and reach of the BBAChain platform , offering users more versatility and engagement options.A key factor in BBAChain's swift expansion is its crypto referral program , a strategy that empowers crypto enthusiasts to earn rewards by promoting the project. This approach, unique among major blockchain platforms, taps into the power of community-driven growth, a phenomenon vividly demonstrated by the rise of various meme coins. By harnessing this communal energy, BBAChain has not only gained rapid traction but also established a loyal and active user base.The success of BBAChain's community-centric model is a testament to the potential of decentralized networks when aligned with user interests. As the project continues to evolve, it promises to bring fresh and exciting developments to the blockchain space. The industry eagerly anticipates the future milestones of BBAChain, a project that has already shown remarkable promise in its early stages.About BTI Group OÜBTI Group OÜ, headquartered in Estonia, is a pioneering technology firm specializing in blockchain, decentralized systems, and Web3 development. Founded with a vision to revolutionize the digital landscape, BTI Group OÜ is committed to creating innovative solutions that harness the power of blockchain technology. The company's expertise spans a wide range of areas, including blockchain infrastructure, smart contract development, and the creation of decentralized applications (dApps). With a focus on security, scalability, and user experience, BTI Group OÜ aims to bridge the gap between traditional technology and the evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The company's dedication to research and development ensures that it remains at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the digital realm.About BBAChainBBAChain is a cutting-edge Layer 1 blockchain platform developed by BTI Group OÜ. Launched in October 2023, BBAChain represents a significant leap in blockchain technology, offering unparalleled transaction speeds and minimal fees. With a processing capability of 100,000 transactions per second, BBAChain stands as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in the market. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, secure, and highly scalable, making it an ideal choice for developers and businesses looking to build decentralized applications. BBAChain's unique referral program encourages community growth and participation, allowing users to earn rewards by promoting the platform. This community-centric approach, combined with its robust technical features, positions BBAChain as a formidable player in the blockchain space, poised to drive innovation and adoption in the decentralized world.

