THE SOHAGI LAW GROUP's NICOLE GORDON AND TYSON SOHAGI RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40S

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm

The Sohagi Law Group

announced today that Partners Nicole Gordon

and Tyson Sohagi

have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's "2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s." This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi

adds, "This recognition speaks volumes about Nicole and Tyson's unwavering commitment to clients and to results. Showcasing the pinnacle of standards in our field, their dedication to both their proficiency and the community is undeniably inspirational."

Ms. Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws.

Mr. Sohagi's practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Public Trust Doctrine and election law. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley that assists with SLG's review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. He advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects (port facilities, airport facilities, rail facilities, and renewable energy), development projects (including housing, mixed use, retail, and entertainment), and land use plans.

The Sohagi Law Group

handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group