Col. Jennifer Pritzker And The TAWANI Foundation Donates $202,000 To Tennessee Tornado Victims

Chicago, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TAWANI Foundation and Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), founder of the TAWANI Foundation, announced a gift of $101K to the American Red Cross of Tennessee River and an additional $101K to the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation for victims of the December 9th tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The 150 mph tornado traveled 43 miles from Tennessee into Logan County, Kentucky, leaving over 350 families unable to return to their homes. Of the 350 families, 78 military families are in transitional housing, have moved into post quarters, or are in the process of securing a new home. There were also three fatalities in Clarksville and three more northwest of Nashville.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this tornado tragedy,” said Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), founder of the TAWANI Foundation.“Clarksville is very special to me because I started my family there and was stationed at Fort Campbell during my service. It is my honor to lend support to the soldiers and families who were affected and forced to be displaced from their homes.”

More than 120 American Red Cross disaster workers are providing food, shelter, relief supplies and support to victims as they plan their next steps. The organization is also offering financial assistance for those who need help recovering and whose primary residences were destroyed or sustained eligible structural damage.

The Fort Campbell Historical Foundation is providing affected military families with gift cards to help with laundromat costs, clothing, temp lodging costs, meal costs, replacement of household items and necessary items that were damaged or lost. Funding will also support soldiers with security deposits for new apartment rental, car repairs and replacements, as well as covering essentials for those uninsured soldiers.

“Tragedy struck the Clarksville and Fort Campbell community last week in a powerful tornado that destroyed or severely damaged hundreds of homes and businesses,“ said MG Brian Winski (Retired), President and CEO of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation.“Sadly, three Clarksville residents lost their lives. Overwhelming support arrived on the heels of the storm and LTC Jennifer Pritzker and TAWANI Foundation made incredibly generous donations that will directly help soldiers and their families who were hit the hardest. Colonel Pritzker served in the 101st in the early 80s and during that tour lived in Clarksville, and her generosity is making a huge impact as the community recovers.”

To learn more about the TAWANI Foundation grants, visit . The TAWANI Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises' philanthropic organization, the TAWANI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, LGBTQ+ and human rights, education, and environmental initiatives. TAWANI Foundation's vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding - all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities, and the culture itself. To learn more, visit .

