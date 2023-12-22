Landmark Countertops Introduces Brand-New Natural Stone Warehouse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new facility in Kelowna, BC allows developers, design professionals and homeowners explore their wide range of exquisite stone countertops options.

- Rachel NowakKELOWNA, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Landmark Countertops is delighted to introduce its brand-new natural stone warehouse in Kelowna, BC. In the new showroom space, developers, design professionals and homeowners can explore the company's wide range of exquisite granite and quartzite options that cater to the diverse needs of every lifestyle and discover their complete collection of natural stone countertops.Landmark Countertops has been known to offer one of the widest array of natural stone countertops such as granite and quartz in Kelowna BC for since 2002. Managed and transformed by its dynamic new owners since 2021, the countertop specialist boasts an extensive array of over 100 exquisite colour options, featuring impressive brands such as Silestone, Cambria, Caesarstone, GS, and Vicostone.No matter the client's preferences or budget, Landmark Countertops pride itself in always offering the perfect stone countertop solution. Whether it's for renovation or new build, prospective and existing clients can speak directly with the experts from the company about their projects and get a quote quickly so they can have one less thing to worry about.Visit the new natural stone warehouse at 690 McCurdy Road, Kelowna, British Columbia or contact the company directly for more information at (250) 765-3545 or online.Landmark Countertops is a well-established natural stone supplier-fabricator and installer serving Kelowna, BC since 2002. With a strong team boasting a wealth of over 100 years of collective expertise, this local BC company is committed in delivering outstanding service, an extensive product range, and unparalleled cutting, fabrication, and installation quality and has established itself as a top option among developers, architects, interior designers, and homeowners looking for the finest granite, quartz and other natural stone countertops in Kelowna, BC and its surrounding regions.

