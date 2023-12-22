Oscar-Nominee Chris Sarandon's 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast Stars Lucie Arnaz, Levar Burton, Melissa Gilbert & Tony Todd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Sarandon's 'Cooking By Heart' podcast- now in the top 5% of all podcasts worldwide- showcases stars, their stories and even their recipes in Season 2!

- Chris SarandonFAIRFIELD, CT, US, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Season 2 of Chris Sarandon 's 'Cooking By Heart' podcast is making waves with a lineup that blends culinary delights with Hollywood star power. Following a captivating interview with his first wife, Susan Sarandon, that has garnered almost 50,000 views so far on YouTube and was featured in articles in People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, the New York Post and other major media outlets, Chris has continued to impress audiences with his diverse array of guests.In recent episodes, Sarandon delved into the worlds of Broadway, television, film, and culinary arts, featuring luminaries such as Kelli O'Hara, Seth Rudetsky, Diane English ('Murphy Brown'), Mike Flanagan ('Midnight Mass,' 'The Fall of the House of Usher,' 'Doctor Sleep'), and Noah Tucker, the renowned cannabis chef and star of the Amsterdam-based TV show 'High Cuisine.'Returning to the limelight of TV, film, and stage, Chris' latest podcast episodes have welcomed iconic personalities, including Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role in 'Little House on the Prairie' and as co-founder of the lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie, and Tony Todd, recognized for his work in 'Candyman,' 'Final Destination,' and 'Star Trek.' The latest episode, just released, features Emmy Award-winner Lucie Arnaz. With a distinguished career highlighted by her work on 'Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie' and 'The Lucie Arnaz Show,' Arnaz brings a wealth of history, experience and insight to 'Cooking By Heart.'Looking ahead, 'Cooking By Heart' fans can anticipate the esteemed LeVar Burton, a veteran actor known for his memorable roles in 'Roots,' 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' and as the beloved host of 'Reading Rainbow,' in the next episode dropping January 2nd.Chris Sarandon and his guests continue to serve up a delectable blend of storytelling, culinary inspiration, and celebrity insights in 'Cooking By Heart.' The podcast- already ranked in the Top 5% of all podcasts worldwide according to Listen Notes- remains a must-listen destination, promising audiences an unforgettable journey through the lives and careers of some of the celebrity and entertainment industry's brightest stars.Some of Chris' upcoming guests include:Jane Green- New York Times Best-Selling Novelist: 'The Beach House,' 'Swapping Lives,' 'Saving Grace.'Billy Mann- Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and Record Producer (Pink, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Rowland)Manny Azenberg- Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer (over a dozen Neil Simon plays, 'The Wiz,' 'The Real Thing,' 'Sunday in the Park with George,' 'Rent,' 'The Iceman Cometh')Alice Waters-Chef/ Restaurateur/Author; Helped Create the Farm-To-Table MovementClint Howard- 200+ Acting Credits ('Gentle Ben,' 'Star Trek,' 'Night Shift,' 'Apollo 13,' 'Austin Powers'); Younger Brother of Ron Howard'Cooking By Heart' is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and many more platforms.Season 1 guests included Jacques Pépin, Cary Elwes, Carol Kane, Lidia Bastianich and Mario Cantone.For more information about Chris Sarandon and/or 'Cooking By Heart,' please visit: .Facebook:Instagram: @TheOfficialChrisSarandonX (Twitter): @Sarandon_ChrisYouTube: @CookingByHeartPodcast/videoslinktr/theofficialchrissarandonAbout Chris Sarandon: Chris Sarandon is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his versatile performances on both stage and screen. Beyond his illustrious acting career, Chris has a deep passion for cooking and storytelling, which inspired creating the 'Cooking By Heart' podcast.About 'Cooking By Heart': Chris Sarandon said, "I grew up working in my immigrant father's All-American restaurant and as a helper at home with my mother's Greek cooking. I'm interested in the stories behind the food we all grew up with, the characters and situations that have played such important roles in our lives, the memories that are evoked when we eat something now that takes us back, the smells, the tastes and the people who were there. I hope our listeners will enjoy these stories, the guests and their memories--and all the great recipes!"Chris has created this podcast out of his passion for family, friends and food. In addition to the conversation, each celebrity guest shares one of their favorite recipes for all the listeners!

