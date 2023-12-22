PFI Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Sends Five To ED Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday sent five additional key functionaries of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to six days ED custody in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities.

On November 6, the court had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against accused, Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused PFI founding member A.S. Ismail, PFI Karnataka state President Md. Shakif, former secretary Anis Ahmed, national Secretary Afsar Paasha, and former Vice President E.M. Abdul Rahiman, also associated with SIMI of involvement in generating proceeds of crime for terror activities.

The financial probe agency first sought a 10-day custodial remand for the accused, citing their direct involvement in various processes and activities related to the proceeds of crime.

Special Judge Chaderjit Singh, after considering the submissions, approved a six-day custodial remand for the newly arrested individuals.

Special Public Prosecutor N. K. Matta, along with advocate Manish Jain, representing the ED, argued during the remand hearing that investigations revealed non-genuine cash deposits and bank transfers orchestrated by PFI. These actions aimed to portray unaccounted cash as legitimate and untainted, sourced from unknown and suspicious origins.

The ED's legal team further disclosed that PFI maintains a significant presence with thousands of active members in Gulf countries and that it. allegedly collects substantial funds from abroad in an organised and structured manner. The funds, it is claimed, are remitted through hawala/underground channels and concealed from government authorities.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta had said that there was prima facie sufficient material to proceed against Ibrahim, secretary of accused company, Tamil Nadu Foundation Trust, who is currently in judicial custody. Besides, the court had summoned the representative, and its Managing Trustee, M Mohammed Ismail. The case revolves around the alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years.

The PFI was banned by the Indian government in late September of the previous year due to its alleged links with terror activities. The ED has initiated the case based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism-related activities, which are punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

