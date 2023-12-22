WHP Global Announces The Closing Of G-Star RAW Brand Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global , one of the largest brand management firms in the world, closed the acquisition of the fashion brand G-Star RAW. In tandem with the closing, WHP Global announced plans to open a new European office in Amsterdam.
The sellers will retain a minority stake in the brand and current G-Star RAW leadership, led by CEO Rob Schilder, will continue to operate the brand's core omni-channel operations out of the Amsterdam headquarters.
G-Star RAW headquarters in Amsterdam.
With three acquisitions completed in 2023, WHP Global's portfolio now includes more than 10 powerful consumer brands generating over USD $7 Billion in global retail sales.
ABOUT G-STAR
G-Star RAW (originally founded in Amsterdam in 1989) looks at denim differently. The 'Art of Denim' is the philosophy behind a relentless pursuit to push boundaries. It inspires the brand's craftmanship and approach to denim. The world of art and culture takes G-Star beyond the realm of fashion. It gives them a unique position in the denim landscape where they see no limits. Turning denim into a force of progress that respects people and the planet.
ABOUT WHP GLOBAL
WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, G-STAR RAW®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a majority interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit .
Media Contact :
WHP Global
Jaime Cassavechia
[email protected]
+1-646-701-7041
SOURCE WHP Global
MENAFN22122023003732001241ID1107649248
