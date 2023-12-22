Inverxion Vodka And Stowloch“Ozark Highlands” Whiskey Gluten-Free & Certified Kosher

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stowloch Whiskey is certified kosher by OV Kosher

InverXion Vodka is certified kosher by OV Kosher

Mark Sutherland, CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company

Missouri's Stone Ledge Spirits Company, located in the Ozark Highlands, announced their Stowloch® Whiskey & InverXion Vodka are gluten-free & certified kosher.

- Mark Sutherland, CEODEFIANCE, MO, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stone Ledge Spirits Company, located in Missouri's Ozark Highlands, announced today their Stowloch® Whiskey and InverXion Vodka are gluten-free and certified kosher .“Both Stowloch and InverXion are incredibly high-quality and are raising the bar on customer expectations,” Mark Sutherland, CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said.“And now, for our customers and supporters who have specific dietary requirements, we are thrilled to announce that both spirits are gluten-free and kosher certified.”Traditional distilling processes remove gluten from products that use grains. And due to the all-natural and sustainable process both Stowloch Whiskey and InverXion Vodka utilize, once the distilling process is completed, both products do not allow the introduction of any gluten-containing materials, ensuring that the final product is gluten-free.Additionally, the production techniques, ingredients and process have been fully evaluated by the Kashruth Inspection Service of the Vaad Hoeir of St. Louis and have been certified kosher for year-round kosher use.“Our production processes are carefully controlled and expertly managed,” Sutherland said.“And because of our commitment to excellence, we are proud to be able to deliver products that are appropriate for those looking to avoid gluten or have committed to kashrut.”Stowloch Whiskey is mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled in the Ozark Highlands region, aged at least 4 years in made-in-Missouri barrels, and uses heirloom-seed ingredients and natural, limestone-filtered water that does not contain chlorine or fluoride.InverXion Vodka is a 100-percent sweetcorn vodka, handcrafted in Missouri's Ozark Highlands using all-natural, limestone-filtered water. InverXion utilizes long-fermentation for smoothness and is distilled 8-times in hand-forged Missouri copper stills and then finished using vacuum inverted distillation. InverXion is proofed down using the same limestone-filtered mineral water giving it a unique character that captures the essence of Missouri's Ozark Highlands.InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey can be ordered online by licensed outlets at . Consumers can already find InverXion Vodka and Stowloch Whiskey at stores across Missouri and Florida. Stowloch and InverXion have limited availability in New York and New Jersey, and will be launching in the United Kingdom in 2024. You can visit or for up-to-date maps of all locations where products are available.About Stone Ledge Spirits CompanyStone Ledge Spirits Company is headquartered in Missouri. Its production facility is in the Ozark Highlands, allowing the company to utilize the naturally filtered water due to the limestone foundation of the region, along with high-quality Missouri barrels, and a 200-year legacy of Ozark Highlands distilling. Learn more at .

