First Night Morris County 2024: A Spectacular Lineup Of Diverse Talent And Exciting New Additions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A captivating blend of talent awaits at First Night Morris County 2024, promising an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration with diverse performances, films, and family activities.

First Night Morris County 2024 offers diverse talent, 50+ films, and family fun. Tickets available at firstnightmorris.

- Don Jay Smith, Film & Artistic ConsultantMORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- First Night Morris County is proud to announce its impressive roster of diverse and top-notch talent for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration. The event promises a captivating blend of returning favorites and exciting new additions, offering attendees a memorable and affordable experience.Returning this year is the highly anticipated Film Festival, hosted at two venues-the Morris County Administration Building and the Hyatt Regency Morristown-showcasing over 50 films.Film & Artistic Consultant, Don Jay Smith, shares insights into this year's programming, stating, "We have worked to bring a diverse new cadre of artists to First Night, and I think we have succeeded. Attendees this year will experience performers and films for a low single-ticket price, featuring artists such as Eliza Neals and Ty Stephens, alongside Grammy Award-winners, international films, and outstanding artists. People are in for a treat!"First Night Morris County remains committed to providing an affordable option for individuals to enjoy New Year's Eve with family and friends. The admission price includes access to all 70 performances (space permitting), complimentary shuttles, free parking at Morristown Parking Authority garages, a printed program, a mobile app, two firework displays, midnight countdown, the Film Festival, on-demand access to over 50 films, and live stream options.Pricing details for tickets are as follows:. Early bird pricing (available until December 21st): $25 per ticket or $22.50 each when purchasing four or more ($90 4-Pack).. Regular pricing (from December 22nd through the event): $30 per ticket or $23.75 each when purchasing four or more ($95 4-Pack).. The all-access pass allows participants to enjoy numerous innovative, diverse, and world-class performances suitable for all ages.Children and family activities will be hosted at Morristown High School, featuring Paint Night with The Artsy Palette, folk music with Spook Handy, and a hypnotic performance by Stephen Christopher "Mr. Hypno." Additional highlights include performances by Frank Vignola, Rio Clemente, Glenn Alexander & Shadowland, and many more.Art enthusiasts can explore two exceptional galleries at the Mayo Performing Arts Center, featuring exhibitions from the New Jersey Art Association and artist Evan Stuart Marshall. The County Administration Building will host the gallery exhibit "Mystery, Memory & Magic," curated by Dr. Lynn Siebert with Morris Arts.For those seeking laughter, the Hyatt Regency Morristown will host performances by comedians Daniel Tirado and Joe Matarese, as well as timeless music from The Brynn Stanley Band. Alternatively, enjoy the harmonious sounds of the Harmonium Choral Society and The Baroque Orchestra of New Jersey at the Church of the Redeemer.Visitors from near and far are encouraged to explore the hotel packages at the Hyatt Regency Morristown, offering a convenient option for those who prefer not to drive home on New Year's Eve. Each package includes a 4-pack of First Night tickets and a $20 gift certificate to support local shops and restaurants.Limited hotel packages are available. To purchase tickets or for more information and the latest program updates, please visit Firstnightmorris.About First Night Morris County: First Night Morris County is an annual New Year's Eve celebration that brings together diverse and top-notch talent to provide an affordable and memorable experience for individuals and families. The event features a wide range of performances, including live music, films, art exhibitions, and family-friendly activities, making it a cherished tradition in the community.

Samantha Rutledge

First Night Morris County Event Manager

+1 973-455-0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube